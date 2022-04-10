The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Arby’s, 2408 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Braum’s No. 20, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Casey’s General Store No. 3450, 2808 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar Tree, 1502 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Applebee’s, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
It’s Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonia in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.