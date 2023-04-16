The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chuck E. Cheese's, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Dollar Tree, 1502 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Granny Shaffer's, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Granny Shaffer's banquet, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, the dishes are not being sanitized by heat or chemical (corrected during inspection).
Candy Craze, 101 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Fastrip, 5501 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Macadoodles, 3105 E. 17th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Jefferson Elementary School, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Second follow-up inspection performed on April 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Main Street Drive Thru Liquor, 1620 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
