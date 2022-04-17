The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Boys & Girls Club, 316 S. Comingo Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar General No. 8846, 101 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar General No. 4476, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Glow Nail Lounge, 1710 E. 32nd St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Macadoodles, 3105 E. 17th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
