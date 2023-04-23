The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Grand Falls Center for Recovery, 5616 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 10. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The cold well in the front service area has food being cold held above 41 degrees.
Mercy Coffee Shop, 100 E. Mercy Way. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Milk in the display being cold held above 41 degrees. Staff discarded potentially hazardous foods without request on-site.
• Chemical dispenser in the three-compartment sink is not dispensing sanitizer.
Arby's, 2408 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Quik Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fourth Street Bowl, 1419 W. Fourth St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink on a food prep counter in the snack bar area (corrected during inspection).
Hu Hot Mongolian Grill, 1804 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Love's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
China Wok, 1130 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee food observed stored above school food items (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above less hazardous food items and drinks in True three-door cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Boneless wings in three-door reach-in freezer are improperly date marked (corrected during inspection).
The Corner at Maiden, 2300 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Observed chemical cleaning agents stored on top of bag and box soda containers (corrected during inspection).
Kelsey-Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
