The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Charley's Cheesesteaks, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Iron Skillet, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Raw sausage patties in Victory Grill make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Juice in server flat top cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
It's Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Journey Through Slime, 2310 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• No air gap provided on spray hose at the three-vat sink.
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Deli ham and breakfast burrito mix in black kitchen fridge with no date marked (corrected during inspection).
• No sanitizer at facility.
McDonald's, 1531 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
The Corner at Maiden, 2300 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Raw chicken stored above less hazardous or ready to eat foods in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Candy Craze, 101 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 2336, 201 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Joplin Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Main Street Drive Through Liquor, 1620 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee drinks stored on a prep table and above the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Orient Express, 215 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Employee food stored on prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Evidence of employee drinks stored above food storage area corrected during inspection).
Sonic No. 2280, 720 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Containers of tomatoes and lettuce are stored in the walk-in cooler and past their use-by dates (corrected during inspection).
AT&T company kitchen (Jackson Brothers), 4001 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
KCUMB Robert Corley Dining Hall, 2901 St. John's Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ozark Christian College student center snack bar, 1111 N. Main St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
Ozark Christian College upper cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Raw fish stored above prepared sauces in 2-door prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Seaweed wrapper container located in sushi prep area cannot be easily cleaned.
• The sanitizer concentration for dishwasher in the kitchen is at 0 ppm.
The Bruncheonette, 424 N. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Raw eggs stored above less hazardous or ready to eat foods in three-door reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Subway No. 10,669, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.