The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chad's 66 Food Mart, 703 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Raw eggs stored above dairy products in Fresh food reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Taj Grill commissary, 4538 Highway 43. Retail food. Follow-up inspection performed on April 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 631 S. Range Line Road, Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Downtown Burgers, 212 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Main Street Drive Thru Liquor, 1620 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 15. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sam's Club cafe, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sam's Club dairy and deli, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club Fujison Sushi, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club meat and rotisserie, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 deli and bakery, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 meat and produce, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 retail, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee observed not washing hands before preparing food for a customer.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the back three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
• Sanitizer used in back three-compartment sink is not approved as a sanitizer (corrected during inspection).
Mercy Coffee Shop, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Raw ground hamburger stored above pineapple juice in Dairy walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 150 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Target concessions and snacks, 3151 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• No air gap provided on three-vat sink in concession stand.
Target retail and produce, 3151 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Great American Cookie Co., 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 102. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jefferson's, 430 Geneva Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Copper mugs with no lining in bar (corrected during inspection).
Martin Luther School, 2616 S. Connecticut Ave. School. Follow-up inspection performed on April 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip's No. 1, 1902 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 23. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Dairy products in main cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
