The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 20. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 9 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs above been in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in sushi prep reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Food in the kitchen prep reach (south) being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in sushi bar flat top being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Wiping cloth stored in direct contact with food in prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Live roaches observed in the dry storage area.
• Chemicals and medicine stored above grill area (corrected during inspection).
Follow-up inspection performed on March 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• Food in the kitchen prep reach (south) being cold held above 41 degrees.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Snacks to Go, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cecy's Cakes, 116 N. Range Line Road. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
