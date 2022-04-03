The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Burger King, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 272. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 18. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Food contact surfaces of front ice machine have accumulations.
Follow-up inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored over food in dry storage (corrected during inspection).
Gringo's, 315 W. 26th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Schools warehouse, 1420 Broadway. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kelsey Norman Elementary School, 1323 E. 28th St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Stapleton Elementary School, 101 E. 41st St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Plate temperature from dish machine is 146 degrees.
• Bottles of chemicals stored on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Bacon Me Krazy, 1730 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Bamboo, 2316 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Franklin Tech Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
HuHot Mongolian Grill, 1804 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
St. Mary Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road. School. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces of ice machine have accumulations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 631 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Pico, salsa and sour cream on prep line being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McKinley Elementary School, 610 S. Forest Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 31. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Chili in walk-in is at 47 degrees after six hours (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Greenhouse: The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Jimmy John's, 3030 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
