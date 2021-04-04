The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Mouse droppings observed under customer fountain and dry storage room.
Second follow-up inspection performed on March 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walgreens No. 3598, 2001 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
The Bruncheonette, 424 N. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Domino's Pizza, 1714 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Domino's Pizza, 2316 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Gateway Day Treatment, 1823 W. 20th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Working containers of sanitizer are not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go No. 459, 1832 S. Maiden Lane. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces of ice machine have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip's No. 5, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy John's, 3030 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink containers observed in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go No. 447, 2307 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Presence of pest observed in the product storage/server room (corrected during inspection).
West Central Elementary School, 1101 W. Seventh St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Days Inn, 3500 Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on April 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.