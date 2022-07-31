The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations. 

• Employee drink stored on prep table (corrected during inspection).

Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations. 

Lucy's Mexican Restaurant, 842 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

OK Bar and Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation. 

• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at the bar three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm. 

Casey's General Store, 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

• Soft serve mix in Taylor soft serve machine being cold held above 41 degrees. 

• Many ants observed in back laundry room. 

Maria's Mexican Grill and Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

• Ham, meatballs and cut tomatoes in the cold top area being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection). 

• Cut lettuce and cheese products in the outdoor walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees. 

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

• Employee drinks stored above food prep area in back of kitchen (corrected during inspection). 

• Potentially hazardous food items in Turbo Air make table being cold held above 41 degrees. 

Follow-up inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

Schlotzsky's, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations. 

• Food-contact surfaces of soda gun have accumulations (corrected during inspection). 

Twin Hills main dining, Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation. 

• Employee drink in the dish area is not provided with a lid and straw (corrected during inspection). 

Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations. 

• Potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees. 

Tags

Trending Video