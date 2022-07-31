The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on prep table (corrected during inspection).
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Lucy's Mexican Restaurant, 842 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
OK Bar and Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at the bar three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
Casey's General Store, 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Soft serve mix in Taylor soft serve machine being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Many ants observed in back laundry room.
Maria's Mexican Grill and Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Ham, meatballs and cut tomatoes in the cold top area being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Cut lettuce and cheese products in the outdoor walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee drinks stored above food prep area in back of kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous food items in Turbo Air make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Schlotzsky's, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of soda gun have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Twin Hills main dining, Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink in the dish area is not provided with a lid and straw (corrected during inspection).
Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
