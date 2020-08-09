The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
In addition, the department has added sections of COVID-19 observations to some inspections. When a report has those, the Globe will publish them in their entirety. The observations have no bearing on passing or failing.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Walgreens No. 3598, 2001 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on July 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Jugz Liquor and Microbrew, 1602 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendy's at Pilot, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Raw bacon stored above soft serve mix in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
