The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 1 core violations.
• Sushi in the display case is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 9 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink stored on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Food-contact surfaces of clean dishes have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Zip’s, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 7 core violations.
• Several gnats located around the iced coffee/tea/soda fountain station.
Auntie Anne’s, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Braum’s, 2510 S. Main St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 10 core violations.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 7 core violations.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in prep reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• WD-40 and other chemical products found above fridge, and medicine found in consumer use fridge (corrected during inspection).
Stogey’s Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 1 core violations.
• Raw hamburger in the walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Clorox spray bottles stored with food cart (corrected during inspection).
Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Thai Time, 1804 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Big Lots, 630 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Suzanne’s Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 11. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 1 core violations.
• Can of black olives was dented and damaged along the sides and top seal in the grocery aisle (corrected during inspection).
• Drink display reach-in products being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Gazpacho soup in salad buffet being cold held above 41 degrees.
