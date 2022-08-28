The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Lalo's Taquiera, 2501 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
CiCi's Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Spray hose on three-compartment sink is below the flood level rim.
Hardee's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above prep table (corrected during inspection).
Advanced Technology and Training Center shared kitchen, 420 S. Grand Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 22. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Norlake two-door north cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Dish machine is not dispensing chlorine sanitizer at detectable levels.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Pilot Convenience Store, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendy's, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink in meat well cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shelled eggs stored above tomatoes and lettuce in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Spray bottles with cleaning solution stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Zip's, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 25. PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above clean dishes in dish pit (corrected during inspection).
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Nutrition Fix, 420 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Pineapple Bliss, 1021 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
