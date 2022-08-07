The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Thai Time, 1804 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 27. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Raw eggs stored above noodles in the retail area reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Raw products stored over noodles and vegetables in the kitchen reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the kitchen reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Bean sprouts and cut cabbage on ice being cold held above 41 degrees.
Logan's Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
El Paisa Mexican Market, 2016 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on July 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Soap stored over food items (corrected during inspection).
Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on July 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Rapid Robert's, 4549 Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
7 Brew, 3347 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 4802 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Magic Noodle and Grill, 804 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Shakes's Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Snak Atak, 4302 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 3. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Frappe and smoothie bags stored in frappe reach are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Spray bottle of bathroom cleaner stored on a rack facing food (corrected during inspection).
Freeman Health System, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for sink and surface sanitizer in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Nine Lives Cat Lounge and Adoption Center, 201 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
