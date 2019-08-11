The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Sliced tomatoes and cut lettuce in the sandwich toppings cold well being cold held above 41 degrees.
Caroline's, 1027 S. Main St., Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Mouse droppings in two cabinets in the kitchen.
El Paisa Mexican Market, 2016 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Shampoo and conditioner stored above single-service plates, cups and utensils in retail display area (corrected during inspection).
Higdon Hot Spot, 201 E. 32nd St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Mouse droppings in the cabinets and on shelves under the countertops.
Lalo's Taquiera, 2501 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Pub Bar, 904 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Candlewood Suites, 3512 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Carmen's Apples and More, 1651 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Cheesecake dip, chicken salad and chocolate cheesecake in Vendo display reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Downstream Q store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 7 core violations.
• Chicken in far back reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cut cabbage, shell eggs, shrimp, chicken and beef in make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Rangoon and chicken in kitchen reach-in by grill being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cut cabbage and chicken in back reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of chemical in spray bottle not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
• Box of hand soap in back room is stored on top of upright freezer (corrected during inspection).
The Brew, 1442 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Senior Citizens Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
