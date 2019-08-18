The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of the can opener blade have debris accumulations (corrected during inspection).
CiCi's Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Culver Creek Eatery. Food truck (location at time of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on Aug. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Express, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 12. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Permitted employee drink stored over customer food in the walk-in.
Hall's Food Mart, 2002 S. Bird Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Dry batter mix that comes in contact with raw products is set out in the temperature danger zone for longer than four hours (corrected during inspection).
Iron Skillet at Petro, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Spatula with torn edges and cracked plastic lid on potato salad (located in dish room and walk-in, respectively) cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Nutrition, 420 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pizza Hut, 2802 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 13. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 155 degrees.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 14. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Raw chicken stored over raw beef in the grill drawers; raw pork stored over vegetables in the small prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in are labeled with make dates but not use-by dates (corrected during inspection).
Caroline's, 1027 S. Main St., Suite B. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chuck E. Cheese's, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 348. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee's open drinks observed in kitchen.
• Potato salad, pasta salad, cottage cheese, diced ham, eggs and dressings on salad bar being cold held above 41 degrees.
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Fox Farm Whole Food, 2639 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Higdon Hot Spot, 201 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Carmen's Apples and More, 1651 W. Seventh St. Retail food. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 10 core violations.
Horton's Pizza Plus, 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
The Pie Place, 801 E. 20th. St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the back reach-in (corrected during inspection).
