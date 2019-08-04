The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Bamboo, 2316 S. Maiden Lane, Suite C. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Sewage in the mop bucket is being disposed of by dumping on the ground outside the back door.
• Purple power cleaner in kitchen is stored over or with grill and sauces (corrected during inspection).
Denny's at Pilot Flying J, 11570 Highway FF. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ghetto Tacos, 3203 N. Range Line Road. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on July 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on July 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Braum's No. 240, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 1681, 4802 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 30. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Raw chicken in containers stored over bread in the cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Two chemical spray bottles stored with food on a shelf behind the counter (corrected during inspection).
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 30. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 155 degrees.
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Food employee observed handling ready-to-eat food (red onions for green salad) with their bare hands or arms.
• Cooked ribs and cooked asparagus in walk-in are improperly date marked.
Steak 'n Shake, 3115 S. Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• The dish machine is not dispensing chlorine sanitizing solutions between 50 and 100 ppm. Sanitizer concentration is less than 50 ppm.
Follow-up inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• Two spray bottles of 409 cleaner in wait station are stored over or with clean dishes and single-service containers.
Towne Place Suites, 4026 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on July 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 31. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Shrimp in the Norlake prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Crosslines Ministries, 320 S. School Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Aug 1. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee drinks located on a prep table and drain board of dish machine (corrected during inspection).
• Lasagna in the hot box being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pilot, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
