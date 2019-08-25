The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Quik Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic No. 2248, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Cracked plastic lids located in clean dish rack cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
Starbucks No. 13,473, 3324 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, 3405 S. Hammons Blvd. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Drury Inn and Suites, 3601 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Container of hard-boiled eggs stored on the buffet without a cover (corrected during inspection).
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 20. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee open drinks observed in cookline countertop, dish area.
• Salads in Victory salad reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Sam's Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 21. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 2 core violations.
• Salad in the server Coke cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the prep top cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Eggs, steak, chicken and shrimp in the Coke cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Eggs on hibachi card are being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Drink containers stored in ice compartment of the bar. Ice in the compartment is used for customer beverages (corrected during inspection).
Dollar General, 817 E. 15th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Bowls stored under chemicals on aisle 7 (corrected during inspection).
The Nutty Bavarian, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Aug. 23. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 155 degrees.
