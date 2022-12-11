The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
EconoLodge, 3510 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman Health System West: Daily Grind, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Observed evidence of employee eating a breakfast burrito on top of the ice maker (corrected during inspection).
La Hacienda, 825 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Observed evidence of employee drinking in the three-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• True one-door prep table cooler is holding above 41 degrees.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink stored above clean dishes in dish pit area (corrected during inspection).
• Raw beef stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection ).
Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hampton Inn, 3107 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
