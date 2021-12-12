The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Quincy Nails Bar, 925 S. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink located on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Beef and gravy dishes in the hot box are being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Dish machine is not sanitizing dishes using heat.
Worden's Meat, 1442 E. 32nd St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Blackstone Gastropub, 1521 E. Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wilder's Steakhouse, 1216 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
