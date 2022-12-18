The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored in three-door prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Raw animal products in top of batter station being cold held above 41 degrees.
College View Manor, 3020 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Irving Elementary, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Senior Citizen Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 24 core violations.
• Evidence of rat droppings observed in the dry storage area.
Wendy's, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Chad's 66 Food Mart, 703 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Domino's Pizza, 1714 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 12. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Imitation crab in three-door sushi reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish washing machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Subway, 2914 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Suzanne's Natural Foods, 3106 S. Connecticut Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 12. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Gazpacho soup in salad buffet being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Drink display reach-in was cold holding above 41 degrees.
Casa Montez, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
MOSA, 2008 E. Seventh St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MOSA commissary, 2008 E. Seventh St. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Joplin Greenhouse: The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Spray bottle with cleaning chemicals stored over coffee in the roaster area (corrected during inspection).
