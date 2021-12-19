The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Caribou Coffee, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 7. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3025 S. Main St., Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casey's General Store No. 3253, 1904 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored on prep tables in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Snacks to Go, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Thai Time, 1804 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employees eating and drinking on prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Coconut milk, salad mix and cut cabbage in the mini fridges are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cabbage and carrot mix in toppings container on prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Bean sprouts and cut cabbage on shelf being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Chicken in the prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Spray bottle of degreaser stored on dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Casey's General Store No. 3020, 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Jugz Liquor and Microbrew, 1602 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Spray hose is hanging below flood level (corrected during inspection).
Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Packaged raw chicken, ground beef and whole muscle beef are thawing together in a water bath (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Hand-washing sink not provided in back adjacent room and not convenient for use.
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• Raw eggs stored over raw vegetables in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Nine Lives Cat Lounge and Adoption Center, 201 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Simple Simon's Pizza, 1522 Broadway Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Several potentially hazardous foods on salad bar being cold held above 41 degrees.
Convenience Corner, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks/food items stored throughout the kitchen and fridges.
• Milk in Monster and Coca-Cola coolers is improperly date marked.
• Containers of powder/mix located in prep area are cracked and cannot be easily cleaned.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MEs Place Soul Food Cafe, 1203 Broadway Ave. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Super 8, 2830 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces of soda nozzles have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.