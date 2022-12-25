The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Pho Saigon, 2640 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 14 core violations.
• Raw eggs and pork stored over vegetables in the sink.
• Roach and ant spray stored on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
Casey's General Store, 1904 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Observed Casey's cold brew coffee being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Stainless steel polish spray bottles were hanging off the side of the hand-washing sink in the kitchen area (corrected during inspection).
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Jefferson's, 430 Geneva Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Spray bottle of sanitizer stored on a prep surface facing food (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Schools warehouse, 1420 E. Broadway St. School. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
La Hacienda, 825 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• True one-door prep table cooler is cold holding above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Pico on ice on the buffet being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Subway, 4549 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Caribou Coffee, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
First Watch, 3231 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Approved employee drink stored over a food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 23 core violations.
• Evidence of rat droppings observed in the dry storage area (corrected during inspection).
