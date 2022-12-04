The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Pilot Flying J, 11570 Highway FF. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Cash Saver meat, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cash Saver produce/retail, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Meat in the flat top two-door prep cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the kitchen dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Chemical spray bottle was stored with the nozzle facing a container of water (corrected during inspection).
James River Church Cafe, 1850 S. Maiden Lane. Concessions. Routine inspections performed on Nov. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mission Joplin, 725 S. Highview Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Drury Inn Suites, 3601 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Johnny Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 30. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 8 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks and personal items were observed in the kitchen above food items (corrected during inspection).
• Imitation crab in three-door sushi reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish washing machine is at 0 ppm.
Subway, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.