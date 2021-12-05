The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Fit Foods, 1520 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 10 core violations.
• Raw beef and chicken stored above and with sausage in kitchen walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• No use-by date on rice, cut tomatoes and other ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in coolers.
• No date marking on foods in the grab-and-go coolers.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• No area for disposal of mop water. Mop sink is blocked, and employee stated the mop sink is not usable.
• Mouse droppings along walls in the kitchen and on several food products in the dry storage area. Evidence of holes in packages of food from mice.
Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• No area for disposal of mop water. Mop sink is blocked, and employee stated the mop sink is not usable.
• Mouse droppings along walls in the kitchen and on several food products in the dry storage area. Evidence of holes in packages of food from mice.
Kona Ice commissary, 2755 E. Newman, Suite D. Food truck commissary. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St., suites K and L. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Beckett’s Cafe, 705 S. Illinois Ave., Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
James River Church Cafe, 1850 S. Maiden Lane. Concessions. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 10. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Forest and Field Bakery, 1923 S. Sergeant Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Shibbolet Coffee Co., 1923 S. Sergeant Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
