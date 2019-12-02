The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road Suite C. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Employee drink containers stored above food equipment in the dish area (corrected during inspection).
• Raw chicken stored in the top grill cooler drawer above beef and vegetables (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical spray bottle stored on the rim of the dish machine reservoir. Chemical stored above food equipment on the dish drying rack (corrected during inspection).
Microtel Inn and Suites, 4101 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Los Lunas, 2705 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
The Pie Safe, 2129 S. Main St. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Chemical spray bottles stored above single service cups in the cashier area (corrected during inspection).
Subway at Rapid Roberts, 4549 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Taco Bell, 1029 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Crabby’s Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Fazoli’s, 4027 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 25. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above establishment food in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Deli meats in the walk-in cooler are improperly date marked. Expired dates were not removed when containers were emptied, cleaned and refilled (corrected during inspection).
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 5 core violations.
• Working containers of sanitizer, water and peroxide cleaner not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 25. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Small tongs with damaged rubber coating located in kitchen cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.