The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Heavy's Hot Dogs and Barbecue Catering. Food truck (address at time of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Spray bottle of cleaner is stored on top of chip storage tub (corrected during inspection).
Instant Karma, 527 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 442, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Lazer Force Lazer Tag Zone, 408 S. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 13. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on top of the fridge (corrected during inspection).
• Chemicals stored above drink pitchers and on top of fridge (corrected during inspection).
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the bar dishwasher is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
It's Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Raw chicken stored on disposable plastic shopping bags, which are not approved for food contact (corrected during inspection).
Love's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
OK Bar and Billiards, 1516 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 16. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Container of raw beef stored over hot dogs and bread in the fridge (corrected during inspection).
• Containers of ready-to-eat meat in the Samsung fridge is stored with a date mark of Nov. 22. This was the date it was made, then frozen. No new date marking was added after taken out of freezer to thaw (corrected during inspection).
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St., Suite 3. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Quik Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Bites 'N' Pipes Hookah Bar, 110 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Kona Ice commissary, 2755 E. Newman Road, Suite D. Food truck commissary. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kona Ice truck No. 1, 2755 E. Newman Road, Suite D. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kona Ice truck No. 2, 2755 E. Newman Road, Suite D. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 18. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Horton's Pizza Plus, 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Petro Convenience Store, 4340 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sleep Inn, 4100 Highway 43. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Clark's Cuisine On the Scene, 2707 E. 32nd St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Hand sink not functional because the supply lines are damaged.
