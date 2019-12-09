The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Freeman West: Daily Grind, 1102 W. 32nd St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Dishwasher is not functioning.
Infuxn Kitchen and Cocktails, 530 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Mojo Burger Co., 702 S. Maiden Lane. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 9 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above cooked spaghetti noodles in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Cut tomatoes, cut lettuce and cut spaghetti noodles in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of bleach water not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Frank's Lounge, 2112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the three-compartment sink is at 10 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Employee's open and covered drinks observed above make table, on cutting board and on rack above clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
• Ice used for cooling jar of olives in bar ice bin also used for ice in customer's drinks (corrected during inspection).
• Two bottles of dish soap in grill area stored on shelf with pepper and other seasonings (corrected during inspection).
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Greenhouse: The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
