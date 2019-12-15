The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Editor's note: The following list includes inspections that should have run in the Dec. 9 edition of the Globe but did not.
Freeman West: Daily Grind, 1102 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Dishwasher is not functioning.
Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Infuxn Kitchen and Cocktails, 530 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Mojo Burger Co., 702 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 26. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 9 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above cooked spaghetti noodles in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Cut tomatoes, cut lettuce and cut spaghetti noodles in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Working containers of bleach water not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Frank's Lounge, 2112 S. Main St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the three-compartment sink is at 10 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 2. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Employee's open and covered drinks observed above make table, on cutting board and on rack above clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
• Ice used for cooling jar of olives in bar ice bin also used for ice in customer's drinks (corrected during inspection).
• Two bottles of dish soap in grill area stored on shelf with pepper and other seasonings (corrected during inspection).
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Greenhouse: The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
The Pie Place, 801 E. 20th St. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Freeman West kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd. St. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Chemicals stored above food handling gloves near the manager's office (corrected during inspection).
Pizza Hut, 1901 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 deli/bakery, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3102 E. Seventh St., Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Best Western, 3508 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Boys and Girls Club, 316 Comingo Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Chad's 66 Food Mart, 703 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chili's Grill and Bar, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Instant Karma, 527 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Raw ground meat stored above cooked crab in kitchen reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Pilot Flying J, 11570 Highway FF. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Insect spray stored in drawer with food trays (corrected during inspection).
