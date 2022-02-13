The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hall's Food Mart, 2002 S. Bird Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Quik-Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 3408, 403 N. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
CiCi's Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 10 core violations.
• Employee observed not washing between handling dirty dishes and clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
• Several unapproved employee drinks stored on prep tables in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Jefferson Elementary School, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Subway No. 25,588, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
