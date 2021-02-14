The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Shredded cheese in the prep reach is past the use-by date (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Sonic No. 6383, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 6 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces of soda fountain nozzles have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
• Mop sink drain is obstructed, causing debris/wastewater to accumulate in the sink basin (corrected during inspection).
CiCi's Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
