The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Marinara sauce in hot well is being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• There is a damaged can of pie filling with indentation around rim of the can (corrected during inspection).
• First aid supplies improperly labeled and/or improperly stored over kitchen utensils (corrected during inspection).
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 154 degrees.
Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Patient reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Sam's Club Cafe, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks in the disposable cup area (corrected during inspection).
DQ Chill and Grill, 2015 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drinks present in food contact area (corrected during inspection).
CiCi's Pizza, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast food with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The spray arm located in the three-vat sink does not have an air gap as required.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed on a server's cart in the bar area (corrected during inspection).
Twin Hills main dining and Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in the dishwashing area and kitchen prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Whipped cream and carton of half and half in the True reach-in cooler (bar) being cold held above 41 degrees.
Williams Event Co., 104 S. Joplin Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Toxins observed over single-use articles and food items in kitchen area, and on the top shelf in the liquor storage room (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.