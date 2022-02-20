The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 13 core violations.
• Ranch and tartar sauce in front reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Mayo in prep top being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Batter in the batter station being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Time control policy put in place for the flour is not being followed. After raw chicken is floured, the flour is only sifted and not changed every four hours, or kept cold.
• Single-service cups and lids in a box stored on the floor was exposed to dirty dishwashing water (corrected during inspection).
• Mop sink will not drain, is full of water.
• Bleach bottle stored over prep table.
Hardee's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 2431 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 11 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on hand-washing sink (corrected during inspection).
• Smoothie and frappe concentrate in frappe reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• No working toilet on premises.
• Hand-washing sinks in kitchen and restrooms are not working.
7 Brew, 3347 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Dollar General No. 18,022, 2630 W. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 459, 1832 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
