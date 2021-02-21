The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 442, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 6 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above food and food equipment in the kitchen and in multiple areas of the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Croissants removed from hot holding and being held at room temperature before being donated to a food pantry. Croissants on hand had been out of hot holding at room temperatures for longer than six hours (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical bottle near the mop sink unlabeled as to its contents (corrected during inspection).
