The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 8 core violations.
• Bev Air large prep reach-in cooler is cold holding above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Acrocloro dishwashing machine in bar area is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Hot Diggity Dog. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lalo's Taqueria, 2501 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Long John Silver's, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Nomad Brew. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 17 (location of food truck not listed). Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is less than 180 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Glass one-door reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees.
Stogey's Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Mac's Cinnamon Rolls, 420 S. Grand Ave. Bakery. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, dishes are not being sanitized by chlorine (corrected during inspection).
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Main Street Axe Co., 215 S. Wall Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Twin Hills main dining, Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Whipped cream and carton of half and half in the True reach-in cooler at the bar being cold held above 41 degrees.
