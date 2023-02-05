The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Dollar General, 2630 W. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Franklin Tech Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave. School. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Hobart stationary washing machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed on the counter in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
McDonald’s, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Raw shelled eggs stored above ground beef patties in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Smack Dabs, 222 N. Gray St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
McDonald’s, 3330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 1. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Evidence of employee’s food observed in the big walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Orange juice in the front reach-in cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
Pineda Market, 1202 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 2. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 11 core violations.
• Bev Air large prep reach-in cooler is cold holding above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Acrocloro bar area dishwashing machine is at 0 ppm.
Schlotzsky’s, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.