The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Bamboo, 2316 S. Maiden Lane, Suite C. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Chemicals (Fabuloso and sanitizing solution) stored on top of flat-top reach-ins (corrected during inspection).
Fastrip No. 40, 5501 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Facility is only labeling ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods with make dates and is not providing expiration dates (corrected during inspection).
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee's open drink in shelf on wall near thawing cabinets (corrected during inspection).
MacCheesy, 2202 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Chemicals stored above the three-compartment sink (corrected during inspection).
Sam's Club cafe, 3536 S. Hammon's Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Stogey's Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Peroxide bottle stored over the soda syrup bags on the BNB rack (corrected during inspection).
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MEs Place Soul Food Cafe, 1203 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Steak 'n Shake, 3115 S. Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Cooked spaghetti and chili in the walk-in cooler are not provided with an expiration date (corrected during inspection).
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 29. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Sandwich in the Coke cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
