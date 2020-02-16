The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Clark's Cuisine/Finn's, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Hall's Food Mart, 2002 S. Bird Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Golden Corral, 2415 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Bag of marshmallows stored on unpackaged pepperoni in the pizza prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Drury Inn, 3601 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Stapleton Elementary School, 101 E. 41st St. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Applebee's, 2825 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Ol' Hickory, 2640 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 12. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Mashed potatoes, chicken and meatballs in hot box being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
