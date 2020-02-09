The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Forest and Field Bakery, 1923 S. Sergeant Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Flea Market's The Trading Post, 1200 S. Virginia Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Long John Silver's, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 31. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Bottle of cleaner stored on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Lalo's Taquiera, 2501 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic No. 2248, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th. St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Spray bottle not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
McDonald's, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Spray bottle of degreaser is stored facing clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
Charlie's Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd. St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
CiCi's Pizza Buffet, 1602 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Iron Skillet, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 6. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unsafe dented can of spaghetti sauce found in dry storage (corrected during inspection).
• Fried chicken chunks in hot buffet being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Follow-up inspections performed on Feb. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
