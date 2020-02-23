The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 12. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee's open cup of coffee was observed on dry storage shelf (corrected during inspection).
• Buttermilk wash used for breading onion rings in ice bath on counter being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Beckett's Cafe, 705 S. Illinois Ave., Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Granny Shaffer's, 2207 W. Seventh St., Suite 4. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Canned jelly and apple butter was obtained from an unapproved or unlicensed source (corrected during inspection).
Homewood Suites, 2642 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat sanitizer in the front three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Jefferson Elementary School, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Columbia Elementary School, 610 W. F St. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Degreaser stored on top of dish machine (corrected during inspection).
North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
