The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Big Apple Travel Centers/Rasoi, 2110 S. Prigmore Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 17. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 10 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the flat top cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Ready to eat, potentially hazardous food items in grab-and-go display are not date marked (corrected during inspection).
• Food-contact surfaces of customer fountain ice chutes have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Thai Time, 1804 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 10 core violations.
• Several unapproved employee drinks located above food and food prep areas in the kitchen and bar areas (corrected during inspection).
• Ice in bin at bar is cooling drink mixes and being used as an ingredient (corrected during inspection).
• Clorox bottle stored over the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Subway at Rapid Roberts, 4549 Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
