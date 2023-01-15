The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:

• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.

• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.

A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.

Pham Pho, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 20. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 6 core violations. 

• Unapproved employee drink stored on food prep surface (corrected during inspection). 

• Raw chicken stored above beef and pork in M3 Series three-door reach-in. 

• Raw animal products in 3M Series three-door reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees. 

• Working containers of sanitizer not labeled with contents. 

Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

Taco Bell, 2315 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations. 

7 Brew, 3347 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation. 

Del Rio Grill and Cantina, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 2 core violations. 

• Unapproved employee drink stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection). 

• Bulk plastic clear food containers located in dish storage cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection). 

• Hand sanitizer stored above food prep surface (corrected during inspection). 

Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violation and 1 core violation. 

Convenience Corner, 101 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 3 core violations. 

• Evidence of employee eating was observed in food preparation area (corrected during inspection). 

• Container of tea stored in ice in the ice machine (corrected during inspection). 

• Working containers of soap not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection). 

El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations. 

Hardee's, 818 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations. 

Hilton Garden Inn, 2644 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.

Simple Simon's Pizza, 1522 Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations. 

