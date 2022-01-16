The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Roller City, 2800 E. 24th St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Farmhouse Bakery, 910 E. Fourth St. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Simple Simon's Pizza, 1522 Broadway Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fit Foods, 1520 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Williams Event Co., 102 S. Joplin Ave. Event center. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 7 core violations.
• Diced tomatoes, raw chicken, pork, beef and seafood in the grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Mouse droppings located on the floor, along the walls in the dry storage area and in one unused server station.
Subway No. 10,669, 1501 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
