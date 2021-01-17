The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 14. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Raw burger, tomatoes and several other potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Meat patty and fries were stored in an unplugged freezer with a sign stating the unit was not working since Jan. 8 (corrected during inspection).
