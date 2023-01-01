The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hampton Inn, 3107 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
SalTea Sloth Nutrition, 1710 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 19. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Hand-washing sink in mop room is not near the area where food preparation is occurring and does not appear to be used on a regular basis by food employees.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Braum's, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Dec. 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Eggnog in Bev Air cooler beneath blenders being cold held above 41 degrees.
