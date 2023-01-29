The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Doc’s Stop, 2703 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fit Foods, 2316 S Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Heavenly K’s Donuts, 1915 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 12 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking tea observed in the kitchen area above the doughnut prep table.
• Biscuits and gravy in slow cooker being hot held below 135 degrees.
• Several food items in True one-door reach in cooler were not date marked.
• Food-contact surfaces of several bowls and utensils in the doughnut prep area have accumulations.
• Sewage coming from the dish washing machine is being conveyed to a point of disposal that collects in a bucket that is dumped in the three-compartment sink.
Jugz Liquor and Microbrew, 1602 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mac’s Cinnamon Rolls, 420 S. Grand Ave. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• After being cleaned, dishes are not being sanitized by chlorine.
Casey’s General Store, 1904 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Observed Casey’s cold brew coffee being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Pilot Convenience Store, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Express, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Wendy’s, 4500 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of employee’s lunch meat and bread was observed on the shelves in the beer walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Expiration date on the gallon milk jug in the walk-in cooler was expired (corrected during inspection).
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3025 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
McDonald’s, 2731 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
