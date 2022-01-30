The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
MSSU: Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Steak ‘n Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 20. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The hot water heater is not functioning.
Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water heater not functioning (corrected during inspection).
Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
