The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Little Caesar's Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 9 core violations.
Cash Saver meat, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 7. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Raw ground meat stored above whole muscle meat in retail case (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for quaternary sanitizer in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm because dispensing hose is not connected (corrected during inspection).
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Denny's, 11570 Highway FF. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Sliced tomatoes, pico de gallo and hard-boiled eggs in grill make table are being cold held above 41 degrees.
La Hacienda, 825 Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: PASS with 4 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee cups stored on top of the dish machine and over food prep surfaces without lids and straws (corrected during inspection).
• Raw, packaged chorizo stored on top of cut bell peppers in the grill drawers (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shrimp and eggs were stored over salsa and vegetables in the three-door cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Beef and beans in the three-door cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3102 E. Seventh St., Suite 101. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.