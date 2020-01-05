The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Wendy's No. 3487, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Dec. 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the bar's three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
