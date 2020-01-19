The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Main Street Axe Co., 215 S. Wall Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hardee's, 812 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
The Bruncheonette, 424 N. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Jail, 303 E. Third St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendy's No. 2838, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
CFI Cafeteria (Jackson Bros.), 4701 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
College View Manor, 3828 E. College View Drive. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Spaghetti noodles in walk-in are not date marked. Meatloaf and other foods in walk-in are improperly date marked with only the prep date (corrected during inspection).
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Broccoli in the walk-in cooler is discolored at the base of the stem (corrected during inspection).
Sam's Club cafe, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 125 degrees.
Sonic No. 6383, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
